India vs Australia LIVE Streaming

Rohit Sharma's India takes on hosts Australia in Brisbane on Monday in a warm-up game. It will be an opportunity for India to get their XI in order ahead of their opener against Pakistan on October 23. Reports suggest Mohammed Shami – who is in the side as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement would get to play. It would be interesting to see how Shami goes. Both sides feature big names and hence a cracking contest is expected.

When is the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match is on Monday, October 17.

Where is the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM (IST). The toss will happen at 9:00 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match on TV in India?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will be telecasted at the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match on the internet in India?