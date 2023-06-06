Home

India Vs Australia Live Streaming WTC Final In India: When And Where To Watch

India vs Australia WTC Final: Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Australia live cricket matches online in India. You can watch IND vs AUS Live Stream cricket matches Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast available on Star Sports.

India and Australia lock horns in the battle for the coveted ICC World Test Championship title in the second cycle. The highly anticipated final is scheduled to commence on June 7 at the historic Oval in London.

In the race to the final, Australia emerged as the table-toppers in the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship. With an impressive record of 66.67 points per cent (PCT) from 19 Tests, they showcased their dominance throughout the tournament. On the other hand, India secured their spot in the final with a commendable 58.8 PCT, earning their place after a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over the Aussies in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on home soil.

India, the reigning Test champions, possess a formidable batting lineup spearheaded by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Their bowling attack boasts exceptional talents like Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja, who consistently deliver wickets. Pujara and Kohli have emerged as India’s leading run-scorers during the current World Test Championship cycle, while Ashwin has once again emerged as India’s top wicket-taker and the third-highest overall.

When is the India vs Australia WTC final?

The India vs Australia WTC final will take place on Wednesday, June 7.

What is the timing of the India vs Australia WTC final ?

The India vs Australia WTC final will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Australia WTC final being played?

The India vs Australia WTC final will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia WTC final ?

The India vs Australia WTC final will be telecasted live on Star Sports

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia WTC final ?

The India vs Australia WTC final live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

