Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut for India on Saturday in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the debut game, Siraj was going through a tough time in personal life as he lost his father last month. The pacer could not perform the last rites of his late father as he had already landed in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He couldn’t return to home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghaus was an auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad and died on November 20 due to lung ailment. Also Read - If I Say Rahane's Captaincy is Outstanding, I Will be Accused of Backing a Mumbaikar: Sunil Gavaskar

Siraj’s brother Ismail, talked about the pacer’s debut game said it was his late father’s dream to see Siraj play for the country in Tests and finally the dream was fulfilled on Saturday at the MCG. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020: Ricky Ponting Hails Ajinkya Rahane's Captaincy on Day 1 of Boxing Day Test

“It was my (late) father’s dream that Siraj should represent India in Tests … he always wanted to see him (Siraj) in blue and white jersey to represent the nation, so our dream got fulfilled today,” Ismail told PTI from Hyderabad. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Laud Team India Efforts on Day 1 at MCG

Ismail revealed that the family members didn’t sleep the entire night to watch Siraj’s playing his first Test for India and were glued to the television since 4 am.

“Since the team was announced yesterday, we knew that he was going to make debut. We did not sleep the entire night, we switched on TV from 4am, said Ismail, a software professional who now works as his brother’s manager.

So, what was their thoughts when Siraj did not bowl in the opening session.

“We were waiting eagerly when he will bowl … intezaar badhte jaa raha tha (our wait was getting longer) … but after lunch break he started the first over and (the wait) ended,” Ismail said.

“It was a proud moment for us,” he said, adding it was an emotional moment for the family members who resides in Hyderabad.

Siraj has already represented the Indian team in limited-overs formats early. He has played one ODI and three T20 Internationals.

On the Day of Boxing Day Test, Siraj impressed everyone with his sharp bowling as he returned with figures of 2/40, claiming the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameroon Green.

Ismail said Siraj did speak to his mother after the day’s play.

I chatted with him through messages, I did not disturb him much as he was tired and there is again play tomorrow. However, he called up Ammi (mother),” Ismail said.