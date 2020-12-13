India’s Test specialist Hanuma Vihari is feeling confident to contribute to team’s cause in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia starting from December 17. Vihari, recently, scored an unbeaten century in the Pink-Ball Practice Match, which cemented his place for the opening Test match at Adelaide Oval. Also Read - IND vs AUS Practice Match 2020 Report: Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth Slam Hundreds For Australia A in Drawn Game But India End With Lot of Positives

The 27-year-old talked about last time when he toured Australia in 2018-19 and said he is more equipped with his game this time. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Ashish Nehra Picks KL Rahul as Mayank Agarwal's Opening Partner For Pink-Ball Test

“In 2018, it was my second overseas tour (after England) and it was a good challenge for me back then. Although I contributed a little (back then), I feel I am more well equipped with my game and pretty sure with my gameplan as well and looking forward to the Test series,” Vihari said after the end of the three-day warm-up tie against Australia A. Also Read - Live India vs Australia A Test 2020 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Practice Match Day 3: McDermott, Wildermuth Hit Hundreds; Australia A Play Draw vs India

Vihari, who usually bat at No. 6 for India, was promoted in the order during the practise game, in the absence of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujar.

“At number four, I always feel you have more time than you think. In domestic cricket, I have always batted number three, so I am a bit familiar batting up the order,” he said.

“Obviously, batting with Pooji (Pujara’s nickname) is completely different. We always have a good communication and he tells me what the bowler is trying to do,” he observed.

His assessment of Rahane is that the Mumbaikar is more flamboyant and has a good grip on game situations.

“Batting with Ajinkya, he is more flamboyant and he has also got a good sense of game situation

“….but coming to bat at number six is a total different game situation. You have to bat with the keeper or an all-rounder or the bowlers. I enjoy batting at both position and it’s about what the team needs,” he said.

Having been in Australia for a month along with two first-class matches under their belt, Vihari said the players are now well-prepared to tackle the pace and bounce of Australian tracks.

“It is very important as bounce plays a major part in this country so I feel we as Indians we tend to play every ball because of the bounce.

“First two games, if you see we are leaving the ball very well and trying to acclimatise to conditions here. Going into the first Test, we are very well equipped with pace and bounce of the wicket,” Vihari said.

The 27-year-old also talked about picking a wicket during the second warm-up game and said he is happy to contribute with the ball too.

“Today Ajinkya asked me to bowl to a plan and I was happy doing it. Getting the wicket was a bonus and happy with that.”

“As far as number of overs are concerned, it depends on the captain as to how many overs he wants from me. It also depend on the game situation. Whether its first innings or second innings.”

He agreed that a choice between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant is a good headache to have.

“Healthy competition is always good for the team and I feel every spot, we have good competition. Its up to team management as to whom they want to pick.

“I feel both of them are in good form and its a tough call and good headache to have.”

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin missed the pink-ball practice game, to which Hanuma said that they are working hard every day in the nets for the opening Test.

“They have been practising everyday in the nets and have been putting in the hardwork. We have played a Pink Test before this as well so they are used it and are practising every day. Being professionals they are the will be very well-equipped.”

Hanuma further talked about the difference in facing red-ball and pink-ball and said the later comes on to bat pretty well.

“The pace and bounce is totally different from the red ball, it comes on to the bat pretty well because of the shine or whatever the reason is.

“Under the lights it comes on to the bat even better. And there was a bit of the seam movement on the first day (at SCG) as well, getting used to it was a big challenge but now I feel as a team we are well prepared.”

(With PTI Inputs)