LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: KL Rahul Likely to Address Media TODAY

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates as India get ready for the Australian challenge ahead of ODI World Cup 2023. 

Updated: September 21, 2023 10:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Days after the Asia Cup glory, the Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. It would be KL Rahul who will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Not just Rohit, even Virat Kohli and a couple of other players have been given rest. The players who have been rested would join the side in the third and the final ODI. In this space, we will provide you with all the build-up and let us remind you that there would be a Team India press conference in the evening today.

Live Updates

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: Rohit Sharma has indicated that Kuldeep Yadav has been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia because India do not want to expose him too much before the World Cup.

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: Despite big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli set to miss the first two games, yet there will be a lot of buzz around the three-match series.

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: The first ODI takes place in the norther part of the country in Mohali. We can expect good bounce on at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium.

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:27 AM IST

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: Remember, India also play thier ODI WC tournament opener against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. These three matches would prep both sides well.

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will open in the first two games for India in all probability in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: For the unversed, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not feature in the first two games of the three-match ODI series.

  • Sep 21, 2023 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: The presser is at 5:15 PM IST. Interesting to see if Rahul answers the tough questions or will he stay diplomatic, even now, with the ODI WC in a few days time.

  • Sep 21, 2023 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: Rahul could also drop hints on the playing XI that would be fielded tomorrow. He could also touch upon the Ashwin situation.

  • Sep 21, 2023 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: You can watch the live streaming of the press conference on Jio Cinemas at 5:15 PM IST today.

