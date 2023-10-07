Home

India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs AUS Match

Live Streaming of India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023: Australia have a 8-4 head-to-head record in ODI World Cup against Team India.

IND vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

Chennai: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will take on Pat Cummins Australia in match 5 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on October 8. The Men in Blue would eye a good start to their World Cup campaign and a win over the five-time champions will be a perfect way to kickstart it. Both teams recently played a three-match ODI series prior to the World Cup and the Men in Blue won it 2-1.

The Indian captain is one of the most revered cricketers of his generation, would carry the audible expectations of a billion people when his Indian team starts its high-stakes World Cup campaign against Australia here on Sunday.

Led by a genial Pat Cummins, Australia are a tough yet likable bunch, who are ready for a good scrap at the Chepauk where both the teams have had some epic battles in the past be it the tied Test of 1986 or the close Reliance Cup game the next year or the 2001 Test series-decider.

If India’s batting is world-class, Australia’s pace attack is top notch but does it have the legs to survive the cruel Chennai heat will be a million-dollar question.

There are 15 different men, with different shades of character coming together for a common cause. A skipper, who at 36, knows that his legacy will be defined by whether he holds aloft the coveted Cup on November 19th.

Head-To-Head

In the ICC ODI World Cup, Australia and India have faced each other 12 times. Out of which Aussies have won 8 and India have been victorious on 4 occasions.

When and where to watch India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai from 2:00 AM IST on October 8 (Sunday).

Which channels will live telecast India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live telecast of India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis

