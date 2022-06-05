New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on the epic chat he had with Australia’s Tim Paine in the Sydney Test, which became one of the highlights in India’s successful campaign, down under in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Explains Why Yuvraj Singh Would Have Been a Great Captain For Team India

"I can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash, I'll tell you what, woohoo," Paine said ahead of an over of spinner Nathan Lyon.

Ashwin replied, "Just like we wanna get you to India. That will be your last series."

In the trailer launch of Voot Select Web series Bandon Mein Tha Dum, a series based on India’s historic win in Australia last year, Ashwin unfolded the events that led to that incident.

“I think Vihari will remember why I said that as well. Because we had a discussion on the way Tim Paine was batting through the series. I kept telling these guys and we got a very different sort of a short leg position, which was forward short leg and then we usually have a leg slip. We had a chat… Rahane, myself, Vihari and we said, ‘Pujara will generally stand at leg slip but this guy won’t stand with the helmet. Let’s put him somewhere else and get this guy under the lid’,” Ashwin said.

“We had this conversation and parked him there in a very awkward position and he (Paine) actually nicked off there. We had a celebration and I told Vihari, ‘This guy better not come to India. If he actually comes to India, he will be going there every single time. At the end of the day, he was having a go at us when we were batting and it just came out of my mind because we had a conversation like that. It was very instantaneous,” he added.

“Maybe. Are you a selector here as well?” Paine continued the chatter. “At least my teammates like me, d**khead. I’ve got a lot more Indian friends than you do. “Even your teammates think you’re a goose. Don’t they? Every one of them”, Paine told Ashwin during the match.

Ashwin replied, “Tell me when you’re done,”. “I’ll talk all day, mate. Wait until you get to the Gabba, pal,” Paine responded. Lyon intervened and asked about the matter, Ashwin said, “It’s your guy, man. Not me.”