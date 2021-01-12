India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja underwent a surgery after dislocating his thumb while batting in India’s first innings in the third Test against Australia that concluded on Monday. Jadeja was ruled out of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane following the injury. Also Read - David Warner Apologises to Mohammed Siraj After Alleged Racial Abuse by Sydney Crowd

Jadeja posted a picture of himself after the surgery confirming he will be out of action for some time. However, his availability for the upcoming England series at home is still not confirmed.

"Out of action for a while. surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang!" the 32-year-old tweeted on Tuesday morning from Sydney.

Out of action for a https://t.co/ouz0ilet9j completed. But will soon return with a bang!💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Uh3zQk7Srn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

On Monday night, BCCI said that Jadeja will return home after seeing a hand specialist in Sydney. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to start his rehabilitation.

India’s injury crisis on the ongoing tour of Australia deepened after reports emerged that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the fourth Test following an abdominal strain. The development comes amidst concerns regarding the fitness of middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari who batted with a grade 2 hamstring tear in Sydney forcing a draw.

India have already lost Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav to various injuries and will be fielding a depleted squad come fourth Test in Brisbane starting January 15.

India are left with Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and rookie T Natarajan as then fit fast bowlers.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who played a vital role alongside Vihari in keeping Australia at bay in the third Test, is also facing back issues and was unable to stand up straight or bend down to ‘tie his shoe laces’, his wife Prithi had revealed in a Tweet.

The four-match series is currently all-square at one-all after Australia won the first Test in Sydney before India bounced back in Melbourne to draw level.