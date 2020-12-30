Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar heaped huge praises young stars Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj who played key roles India’s memorable win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test on Tuesday. Gill impressed everyone with his calm and composed batting as he scored 45 and 35 in the second Test. While Siraj ran riot with the ball and picked five wickets in the match to announce his arrival at the big stage. Both the debutants from the MCG Test received huge praise from Tendulkar. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Joins Team India in Melbourne, Ravi Shastri Says, "You're Looking Younger"

The Master Blaster said that Shubman looked confident and comfortable against the Australian bowling attack.

"Shubman looked confident and comfortable. He played some good shots off short-pitched stuff that Australians bowled. Someone upfront who goes out and scores 45 and 35 so, it is surely a good start," Tendulkar said of the 21-year-old.

Sachin said that Siraj executed the plan well and it did not look like he was playing his first Test match.

“Let’s also not forget how Siraj has also bowled. It did not appear to me that he was playing his first Test match,” said the man, who has played 200 Tests.

“The way he bowled his first over and then built it up gradually but never did it look that he was playing his first match. The plans were well thought out. He executed it well. Both debutants were comfortable in execution of their plans.”

The batting maestro also showered praises on Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and called him a champion bowler.

“In the fast bowling department, Bumrah as the leader of the attack has taken more responsibility and whenever the chips are down, he has pushed himself harder. That’s the sign of a champion bowler,” he said.

India beat Australia by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1 after the two Tests, the third match of the series will be played on January 7 at Sydney Cricket Ground.