Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is in danger of losing the third Test between India and Australia but the head of Venues NSW Tony Shepherd has put forth a stunning proposal that could see the historic venue host back-to-back matches including the fourth Test in January next year. If agreed, Brisbane will lose the series finale it's scheduled to host from January 15.

With fresh Sydney witnessing a fresh coronavirus outbreak recently, Cricket Australia is scampering to save the third Test which is to be held at SCG. Melbourne, venue of the second Test, is in prime position to host the contest should it be shifted.

However, Shepherd says he has conveyed a strongly message to CA should Sydney lose the contest.

“We can run two Tests if necessary, no problems at all,” Tony Shepherd told The Age.

We’ve made it very clear to Cricket Australia we’re flexible and would be very, very disappointed to lose the Sydney Test. And that’s with the support of the NSW government,” he added.

Notably, it was Sydney which came to CA’s rescue after Queensland refused to allow Indian and Australian cricketers to train during their quarantine period after their arrival from UAE for the tour. It also played host to four of the six white-ball matches between the two teams which went without any hiccup.

“Sydney saved the day, the NSW government supported it, NSW is the cricket centre of Australia in terms of participation, players at the elite end and at community level. We have the biggest Indian diaspora in Australia,” Shepherd said.

The coronavirus situation is reportedly improving on the northern beaches (Sydney) but there’s still no clarity whether Queensland will allow exemption to India and Australian cricketers apart from the staff and broadcasting teams to enter the state from Sydney.

However, the problem will be eliminated should Melbourne host the third Test as well and as per reports in the Australian media, that seems the most likely scenario.