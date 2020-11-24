With three days to go for the start of the two-month-long series in Australia, India opener Shikhar Dhawan gave fans a glimpse of the new jersey on Tuesday. The fans got a glimpse of the retro jersey a month after the Board of Control of Cricket in India inked a deal with MPL Sports. Also Read - India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How to Dismiss Steve Smith, Says 'Target Fourth or Fifth Stump'

The BCCI has signed a three-year contract with MPL Sports from November 2020 to December 2023. The association with the BCCI begins with this tour, which will see Virat Kohli-led team India sporting the new jerseys.

Meanwhile, once the left-handed batsman shared the picture, fans got nostalgic as they drew parallels of the current jersey to the one the national side wore in 1992.

Dhawan captioned the picture as, “New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go.”

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

Here is how fans reacted:

1992 World Cup jersey replica. Perhaps the best Indian jersey ever. Certainly very high recollection that being the first CWC telecast in India at high quality by private TV channels. https://t.co/9woWlFjfhr — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) November 24, 2020

Indian Team Jersey has gone retro.

This one is nice 👍🏼

But would have loved this one better 👇🏼👇🏼🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OZiomkw4lw — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎راہل (@rdalwale) November 24, 2020

Back to the basics 🤗🤗 — Hemant Mane (@HemantKMane) November 24, 2020

A nostalgic trip to the 90s. pic.twitter.com/Oa3UWOzuYS — Sohom 💫🏏🎞️ (@mastiyaapa) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhawan would be making a comeback to the side after a brilliant IPL season and would be looking to get among the runs early on in the tour.

