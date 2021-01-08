On Day 2 of the third Test match between India and Australia, the game turned out to be well balanced as both teams bounced back in the crucial situations. Australia resumed their first innings on Day 2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The magnificent duo continues to trouble the Indian bowlers until Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne as he failed to reach the triple-figure mark and departed on 91. He shared a 100-run stand with Smith who later took control of the innings and slammed his 27th Test century to silence his critics. The 32-year-old slammed 131 runs and was run-out by Jadeja’s astonishing throw from outside 30-yard circle. The Indian all-rounder was also the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Despite Smith and Labuchagne incredible knocks, India managed to restrict Australia to 338. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd Test | Shubman Gill Doesn’t Seem to Get Carried Away: Michael Hussey

In reply, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start as the duo shared a 70-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit got dismissed on 26 by the birthday boy Josh Hazlewood. While, Gill slammed his maiden Test half-century before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara took the control of the innings as India were 96/2 at Stumps on Day 2. Also Read - Sydney Test | "Maybe Keep a Few People Quiet”: Steve Smith Reacts After Hitting 27th Test century

Several records were broken and made during the action-packed day 2 of the Sydney Test. Here is the list of them: Also Read - Australia vs India: Ravindra Jadeja Better Than Ben Stokes? Team India All-rounder Proves His Worth With Splendid Show Versus Australia in Sydney