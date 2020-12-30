Former Pakistan pacer heaped huge praise on the Indian team led by Ajinkya Rahane, who beat Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Akhtar talked highly of Team India on bouncing back from a humiliating defeat in Adelaide where it registered their lowest-ever score in Test cricket -36. The Asian giants took revenge of the Adelaide drubbing and beat Australia by 8 wickets in Melbourne to level series 1-1 with two matches to play. Also Read - India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj For Impressive Performances in Melbourne

Akhtar said Team India exhibited their talent and character in deep crisis to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"India has basically stuffed Australia in a sack and thrashed them. Characters are not made in crisis, they are exhibited. Team India has exhibited their talent and character in deep crisis. They have shown big heart," Akhtar told on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also lauded the efforts of India’s stand-in skipper who made some smart bowling changes during the game. Rahane led the team from the front in the absence of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma.

“Ajinkya led the team quietly. He made those bowling changes without trying to grab attention and now it’s the success which is making the right noises. There’s a saying that if you work hard quietly, your success is bound to make noises,” the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said.

Akhtar then cited how debutants Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill delivered under pressure.

“Siraj lost his father, who wanted to see his son play for India. It was unfortunate. He must have been angry but he vented his anger on Australia and paid a fitting tribute to his father.”

“When you saw Gill, you felt he is one of the outstanding batsmen that we are going to see in future. Ravindra Jadeja came in and contributed in all departments.”

The former Pakistan pacer further said you are bound to appreciate such performance from Team India after suffering a huge defeat in Adelaide.

“Team India has shown their guts and the drive and hunger to succeed. Their aim was to move ahead. Normally, if you have been knocked over, it’s difficult to get up but that’s the pleasing aspect of this team. They got up.

“Whether you are Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, if a nation can show its character in adversity, you are bound to appreciate that,” the former speedster said.