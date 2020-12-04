Indian cricket team’s decision to field Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I against Australia has divided opinions. Jadeja was hit on the helmet during India innings but kept batting and but was later substituted by the legspinner. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st T20I: Natarajan, Chahal Join Forces with Rahul, Jadeja as India Win Again in Canberra

Jadeja was hit during the final over of the India innings but he during which he was seen limping while running between the wickets. This was after he had been treated for a hamstring issue. Also Read - Live India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Canberra: Chahal, Natarajan Star as India Beat Australia to Take 1-0 Lead

The development didn’t go down well with Australia coach Justin Langer who was filmed having an animated chat with match referee David Boon. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia Coach Justin Langer Fumes as India Make Controversial Subsitute For Ravindra Jadeja

Chahal went on to take three vital wickets after India posted 161/7 thanks to Jadeja’s late blitz.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” read a BCCI post on its Twitter handle.

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan raised a big question mark over the substitution.

“No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion … he then looks like his has done something to his leg … then they pull the concussion replacement,” he tweeted.

However, commentator Harsha Bhogle advised caution before jumping to conclusion.

“The only thing we need to be careful about before passing judgement on the concussion substitute episode was whether there was delayed concussion; whether he showed symptoms after going back to the dressing room. We don’t yet know the answer to that. At the time, didn’t look bad,” he wrote.

Cricket fans were quick to express their views

Petition to bring Justin Langer on Chahal TV tonight. #AUSvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 4, 2020

From not being a part of playing XI to coming in as a concussion substitute and being awarded MoM for picking 3/25, what a night it has been for @yuzi_chahal .

Langer must be furious tho 😛#IndiavsAustralia #T20I — Mehul Srivastava (@s_mehul0912) December 4, 2020

But jadeja is Allrounder how can he replace with a bowler like Chahal…#khelkaaslirang @SonySportsIndia @ICC — Adnan mulani (@Adnanmulani1) December 4, 2020

Then why is @sanjaymanjrekar is being repeatedly trying to indicate that this episode was a misuse of the concussion substitute rule. Is it because it involves @imjadeja — Risabh Sharma (@RisabhSharma20) December 4, 2020

So Steve Smith can have a delayed concussion even after a day in the ashes but Jaddu can’t. Also, it falls within the rules of the game. Langer can go on shaking his head, rules are not only for him to exploit or use. — Vikram Aggarwal (@vikramagg) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Chahal put in a starring performance with the ball as India defeated Australia by 11 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chahal took 3/25 while debutant T Natarajan also impressed with 3/30 as India kept Australia to 150/7 Manuka Oval.