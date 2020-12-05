Following Aaron Finch’s hip injury during the T20I opener has renewed speculations of Steve Smith’s possible captaincy return in the second T20I on Sunday. Finch seemed to be struggling during the first T20I which India won by 11 runs at Canberra on Friday. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Should Bat at No 5: Gautam Gambhir Suggests India Allrounder's New Batting Position After Heroics vs Australia in 1st T20I

After the match, Finch gave an update on his injury where he said it got worse as the game progressed and would be going for a scan on Saturday.

"It's a bit of a hip or glute, we'll wait and see. It progressively got worse throughout the game. I'll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go." Finch said post-match.

Smith has not led the Australian side since the sandpaper gate that rocked the world of cricket in 2017. Smith was sacked from captaincy and was banned for 12 months. Now, with him being eligible to lead the national side again, will he wear the captain’s armband on Sunday?

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to the chances of that happening:

If Aaron Finch does miss, and vice-captain Matthew Wade takes over as captain, it won’t be the first time he is appointed as a stand-in skipper. He was named to replace an injured Steve Smith in NZ ODI tour 2017 but was injured himself days after his appointment. #AUSvIND — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 4, 2020

If Finch is unavailable for the final two T20’s, it would the perfect opportunity to reinstate Steve Smith as captain. From a tactical perspective, surely he’s the best option and I’m sure the players will happily play under him again #AUSvIND — Adam Hayward (@Hayward_AdamK) December 4, 2020

Steve Smith potential captain for the second T20 – that was awkward #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FuyjazPCpP — Kapil (@KapilJekishan) December 4, 2020

Captain? Steve Smith? — Adesh (@AdeshD8) December 4, 2020

With regular vice-captain, Pat Cummins rested and Finch’s availability in doubt – Cricket Australia could make Smith the skipper.

In fact, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh also took Smith’s name for captain once Finch picked up the injury during the match.