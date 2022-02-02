India vs Australia U-19 World Cup Semi-Final

Antigua & Barbuda: After a phenomenal show in the group stages, Yash Dhull-led India U-19 would start favourites against their Australian counterparts in the semi-final on Wednesday at Antigua. A number of Indian players would look to come good considering the IPL auction is days away.

When is the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will take place on Wednesday, February 2 in India. Also Read - India to Take on Australia in Commonwealth Games Cricket Opener

What is the timing of the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - COVID-Isolation Was a Difficult Phase; Looking Forward To Clash Against Australia, Says Yash Dhull

Where is the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match being played?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, and Barbuda.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XIs

India Under-19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu (C), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats.

Australia Under-19: Cooper Connolly, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly, William Salzmann, Corey Miller, Tobias Snell, Harkirat Bajwa, Tom Whitney.