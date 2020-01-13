The prolific forms of openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul has put the team in a quandary over team combinations but Virat Kohli seems to have cracked the code. The India captain feels no one player who’s in form should be left out, and with all three openers looking in good touch, Kohli has just one option left – to drop himself down the order making room for Dhawan, Rohit and Rahul at the top.

[It’s a] big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look, I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat,” Kohli said ahead on the eve of the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai.

Kohli, who usually bats at No. 3 has in the past given up the position to youngsters. Against West Indies, Shivam Dube walked out to bat at No. 3 in the second T20I against West Indies in Trivandrum and scored a match-winning half-century. In the very next match, Rishabh Pant was promoted to No. 3 although he lasted just two balls.

Hence, Kohli, who has also opened the innings to ensure the balance of the team, feels there is a strong chance that India may field all three openers going ahead, starting with the Mumbai ODI on Tuesday.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. …You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli pointed out.

“Being the captain of the team, it is my job to make sure that the next lot is also ready. A lot of the other people might not look at it that way, but your job as a captain is not only to look after the team right now, but also to prepare a team that you leave behind when you eventually pass it onto someone else.”