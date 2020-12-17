Team India captain Virat Kohli’s love-affair with Adelaide continues as he slammed his first Test half-century of 2020 against Australia in the opening Test match. Against a fierce Australia bowling unit, Kohli played cautiously to reach his 23rd half-century on Day 1 of Day/Night Test. After the departure of Indian openers, Kohli came out to bat at no.4 in the 19th over and shared a crucial 68-run stand alongside Cheteshwar Pujara to rebuild innings. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Day-Night Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Fifty Takes Score Past 150 in Adelaide

Team India played only two Tests in 2020 before the Adelaide contest as the international cricket was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Kohli failed to score big in the two-match Test series against New Zealand in February. The Indian skipper managed to score just 38 runs in four innings as New Zealand registered a thumping 2-0 win in Test series. Also Read - AUS vs IND 1st Test 2020: Shane Warne Draws Criticism For Racist Remark Against Cheteshwar Pujara, Refers Him as 'Steve' During Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide

Kohli had a great record in Adelaide as he has slammed 431 runs in 6 innings before the Pink-Ball clash. The 32-year-old has slammed three centuries at the iconic ground and played a solid knock on Thursday and was not out on 66 in the 70th over of the innings, which included 7 boundaries.

Interestingly, Kohli’s last fifty-plus score in Test cricket also came in the Pink-Ball contest, when India played Bangladesh in 2019. The Indian skipper slammed 136 runs in the first innings of the game as India won the game by an innings and 46 runs.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc dismissed opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck on the second ball of the innings, to kick-start the mega-series with a bag. Shaw’s opening partner Mayank also failed to score big and was castled on 17 by Pat Cummins. Cheteshwar Pujara played his typical Test knock to rebuild the innings alongside Kohli. Pujara scored 43 runs off 160 balls and was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Before the game, Kohli gave a warning to the Australian team they will be aggressive on the field in the opening Test match.

“We are moving forward as a side, whether we are standing up to some chirping on the field or just being aggressive in our plans and body language as a side. I think at the highest level the quality of cricket cannot be compromised. You have to maintain the dignity of the sport but you also have to realise that you are competing with two quality sides against each other. There are going to be moments,” Kohli added.

The Indian skipper will return to India after the first Test match as he has been granted paternity leave for the birth of his first child.