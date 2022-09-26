New Delhi: Like all high-tension thrillers, the India-Australia series too went down to the penultimate delivery, as Hardik Pandya found that telling glide that gave India a 2-1 verdict in the series, leaving Australia naturally a little deflated, since they had kept the fight on right till the end. But then, this is how the series between these two sides have worked out over the past few years. For the home side, apart from the series win, the most positive thing would be how the middle-order is once again beginning to flourish, although questions galore still remain about the top and, more importantly, the bowling.Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: ‘India Beat Pakistan’ As They Outdo Australia In Third T20I | DEETS Inside

A total of 186 was challenging at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and as has been the wont of the Indian side, once more only one out of the top three batters was really effective.

One can almost see a pattern in this. It seems that India will have to reconcile with this. That the top-order will only click collectively only on occasion. Right through the Asia Cup and this series, there has been maybe one match where Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have come good together.

Even on Sunday, it was not different. Rahul went early, and Sharma, as has been the case off late, also fell cheaply, leaving it to Kohli to take up the cudgels.

What a way he did that. We are happily beginning to see the Kohli of earlier days once again, with one major difference – he is much calmer and more collected and temperamentally he is right up there in terms of orchestrating India’s run-gathering efforts.

What an inning he played! A classy 63 off 48 deliveries with four sixes and three fours, and some super running between the wickets by and large decided the tight match in India’s favour.

Never a better sight than Kohli in full flow and Hyderabad was fortunate to see him at his best.

Not to forget Suryakumar Yadav. Here is one batter who was so strangely left out of the India team for so long, but whatever time the side has with him will be weighed in gold.

Kohli and Yadav were incredible in their 104-run third-wicket stand. The sheer class of Kohli’s authenticity and the audacity of Yadav’s improvisations made the Australians look pedestrian for as long as they stayed at the crease.

Then we had Hardik Pandya come in and add his own brand of batting as the match turned decisively in India’s favour in 19.5 overs.

But the questions surrounding the bowling have not died down. Of at all, they have become more strident.

India’s pace attack is struggling. There is no other word to describe their current display. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting clattered and Harshal Patel isn’t doing his cause any good.

Even Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t as sharp on Sunday, but maybe we can give him the benefit of just being back from a long hiatus and hope that he’s in better shape by the time the T20 World Cup arrives.

One man who has done well for himself is Axar Patel. He has been is great form with the ball but he needs the senior spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, to be way more consistent.

Happy tides for most of the batting in the middle-order but the bowling, as mentioned, is under severe pressure, and the answers do not seem to be coming.