Washington Sundar impressed many with his batting skills on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane. Washington, who is known for his bowling skills, played a sensational innings of 62 runs in 144 balls against a fierce Australia bowling attack. Interestingly, Sundar was not part of India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but he stayed in Australia as a net bowler. The injury crises in India led to his Test debut as he replaced ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI who sustained a back injury during Sydney clash. Also Read - Naagin 5 January 17, 2021 Episode Written Update: Bani Saves Veer From Farishta, Jay Kills Aghoori Baba

After his astonishing innings, Washington’s father M Sundar revealed the reason behind his son’s name. M Sundar also said his son is a natural opening batsman and has a lot of capability to score runs against the new ball. Also Read - 2.2 Lakh People Given COVID Vaccine So Far; 447 Adverse Events Reported: Health Ministry

“He is a natural opening batsman and has scored a lot of runs against the new ball. In Chennai League, he is the youngest player to score a hundred in first division league. At the age of 14, he got a century while opening,” added M Sundar, who himself made it to the Tamil Nadu Ranji probable squad and named his son after his own mentor PD Washington. Also Read - Thailand Open 2021: Carolina Marin, Axelsen Clinch Singles Titles

“My mentor was called Washington. He helped me a lot in my career. Through gratefulness, I kept my son’s name after him,” Sundar told IANS

Meanwhile, Washington shared a 123-run seventh-wicket partnership with Shardul Thakur to revive India’s innings after a below-par performance from the top and middle-order batsmen. Sundar was the ninth man to be dismissed.

Washington’s father said he was disappointed that his son didn’t score his maiden Test century in the debut game.

“I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia’s total as the lead was very less,” said M Sundar

“I speak to him in Australia every day. I told him last evening whenever you get a chance, get a big score. He said, ‘sure I will’.”