Home

Sports

India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: Date, Venue, Reserve Day, Timings, Probable Squads And All You Need to Know

India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: Date, Venue, Reserve Day, Timings, Probable Squads And All You Need to Know

WTC Final 2023: Once the big screen at Christchurch showed that Kane Williamson was not out and he had made his ground, there was a massive relief back in India.

India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023

Christchurch: Once the big screen at Christchurch showed that Kane Williamson was not out and he had made his ground, there was a massive relief back in India. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a final ball thriller on Monday by two wickets to ensure India qualifies for the World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time. Australia, who are taking on India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, had already sealed their spot with a win in the third Test at Indore. With one spot still up for grabs, all eyes were on the Christchurch game. So now, India is going to take on Australia in the WTC final.

Here are the details about India vs Australia WTC 2023 final:

You may like to read

When is India vs Australia WTC 2023 final going to take place?

India vs Australia WTC 2023 final will take place on June 7, 2023.

Where will the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final take place?

India vs Australia WTC final will take place at the Kensington Ovak in the UK.

Is there a Reserve Day for the WTC final 2023 between India-Australia?

Yes, June 12 is the Reserve Day for the WTC final between India-Australia.

What is the probable squads for the WTC final between India-Australia?

India Probable Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Probable Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Pat Cummins (c)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.