India captain Virat Kohli has a huge following, not just in India but globally as well. During the first Test against Bangladesh at Indore, a die-hard Kohli fan breached the security and invaded into the ground just to get near the India captain.

It was a 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Here is the video that is going viral:

U.N.R.E.A.L Craze 😇 11TH Time A Devotee Has !!

Invaded The Ground.. 😍🔥 DEVASTATING FAN-Base OFF Field Too … Haters Think Just Think.. IF You See This Kind off Fans.. We Will Break You’re Teeth and Thrash You’re Face 😂#Trollvk_haters | #ViratKohli | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/NZlHyNGzSD — Trollvk_haters™ (@TrollvkH) November 16, 2019

Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakhand and works as a cook here, wanted to meet the Indian cricket captain.

Security personnel stopped him and he was detained, a police officer said.

He was wearing a T-shirt with Kohli’s name printed on it, had a tatoo of Kohli’s name on his arm, and ‘VK’ was written on his face.

His identity was being verified and appropriate action would be taken thereafter, the police officer said.

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Mayank Agarwal bagged the man of the match for his double century.