India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online

After a disappointing ODI series in New Zealand, India would like to get their ODI preparations in place when they take on Bangladesh in an ODI series starting Sunday. Regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli coming back into the Indian mix will boost the morale of the side. Interesting to see the brand of cricket India choose to play and who opens as there is a traffic jam at the top.

Here are the details when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI online and on TV in India:

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be available on the Sonyliv App and website in India.

When will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, December 4.

Where will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will take place at Sher-e-Bangla stadium, Dhaka.

What time will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Details

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan