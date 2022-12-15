live

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Kuldeep, Siraj Put India In Command At Stumps Vs Bangladesh

India are on top against Bangladesh at the end of Day 2, leading the hosts by 271 runs. Starting on overnight score of 278/6, India added 126 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) contributing to the total. In reply, Bangladesh were rocked early on by Mohammed Siraj as his three early wickets rattled the opposition. Thereafter it was all birthday boy Kuldeep, who snared four wickets to leave Bangladesh at 133/8 at the end of the day.

