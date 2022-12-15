Top Recommended Stories
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Kuldeep, Siraj Put India In Command At Stumps Vs Bangladesh
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Score
India are on top against Bangladesh at the end of Day 2, leading the hosts by 271 runs. Starting on overnight score of 278/6, India added 126 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) contributing to the total. In reply, Bangladesh were rocked early on by Mohammed Siraj as his three early wickets rattled the opposition. Thereafter it was all birthday boy Kuldeep, who snared four wickets to leave Bangladesh at 133/8 at the end of the day.
Also Read:
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.