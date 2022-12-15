live

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Kuldeep, Siraj Put India In Command At Stumps Vs Bangladesh

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 15, 2022 4:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shakib Al Hasan (C)

40* (69) 3x4, 2x6

Mehidy Hasan

9 (40) 2x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(27-3-75-1)*

Axar Patel

(27-10-50-3)
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates
STUMPS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Bangla Tigers Need 471 Runs to Win.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Score

India are on top against Bangladesh at the end of Day 2, leading the hosts by 271 runs. Starting on overnight score of 278/6, India added 126 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) contributing to the total. In reply, Bangladesh were rocked early on by Mohammed Siraj as his three early wickets rattled the opposition. Thereafter it was all birthday boy Kuldeep, who snared four wickets to leave Bangladesh at 133/8 at the end of the day.

Also Read:

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Stumps have been drawn. Bangladesh finish the day at 133/8, still trailing by 271 runs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav took 4 wickets.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2 Score: After a decent show with the bat, the Indian side has been clinical with the ball, and Rahul has been spot-on as the leader with his field placings. LIVE | Ban: 131/8 vs Ind: 404

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Bangladesh still trail by 300 runs. Will India bat again and then set a target or will they ask the hosts to bat again?

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Make that four, Kuldeep gets another one. India is running through the tail here. Bangladesh looking down the barrel at Chattogram. LIVE | Ban: 102/8 vs Ind: 404

  • 3:52 PM IST

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2 Score: There you go, Kuldeep Yadav gets the big wicket of Rahim. It is Kuldeep’s third. This is a massive breakthrough. India can now surely polish off the tail.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Kuldeep gets his second, he sends Nurul packing. Now, that gets India into the Bangladeshi tail. Rahim holds the key from here on in. LIVE | Ban: 97/6 vs Ind: 404

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Nurul has somewhat got his eye in. Rahim looks settled in the middle. Rahim could be the key for Bangladesh from here.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2 Score: To be honest, India has an outside chance of bowling out the hosts tonight itself. That would be good for the team after having lost the ODI series.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Surely, a brainfade moment for Shakib. He is gone. Kuldeep strikes straightaway. Shakib did not want the wrist-spinner to settle and in the process gifts his wicket. Kuldeep the leg break on a perfect length and Shakib didn’t help himself by trying to play across the line. Thick outside edge and it is caught safely at slip. LIVE | Ban: 79/5 vs Ind: 404

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 15, 2022 4:21 PM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 4:58 PM IST