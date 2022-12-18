live

AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: Allround India Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead

Updated: December 18, 2022 10:01 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

What a win for India and all it took was 50 minutes on the final day at Chattogram. The KL Rahul-led side has won the Chattogram Test by 188 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. It has been an allround show from the visitors. A win like this would give them massive confidence heading into the next Test.

  • 9:56 AM IST

  • 9:56 AM IST

    AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: What a win for India. The KL Rahul-led side has won the Chattogram Test by 188 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. It has been an allround show from the visitors. A win like this would give them massive confidence heading into the next Test.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: Another one bites the dust. It is happening all so quickly. Ebadot departs and it is Kuldeep again, who picks up his second for the day. India now needs one more wicket to win.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: And the fun comes to an end! Kuldeep gets the wicket of Shakib (84). The wrist spinner cleans him up. Shakib was trying to chance his arms again but failed.

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5: Shakib has entered the 80s. He needs support from the other end if Bangladesh wants to make a match out of this situation. It is a herculean task but stranger things have happened on a cricket field.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5: Shakib is on the attack and dealing with boundaries at the moment. He is also nearing a magnificent 100. Surely, this is entertainment for the fans who have come to the Chattogram stadium.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5: Shakib is not shy to play some audacious shots. He realises there is no point hanging around cluelessly. His ploy is coming off as of now. LIVE | Ban: 297/7, 150; vs Ind: 404, 258/2 dec

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5: What a start for India. Siraj removes Taijul in the first 30 minutes. The visitors now need three wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: “Obviously we are happy with the way the Test is going on. We knew that the third and fourth day would be easier to bat. We knew it’d get slower day by day. From a bowler’s point of view, I like rank-turners,” Axar Patel after his heroics on Day 4.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: Will Shakib be aggressive trying to give the target a shot? Easier said than done. Interesting to see the approach of the hosts on the final day.

Published Date: December 18, 2022 9:59 AM IST

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 10:01 AM IST