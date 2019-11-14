Former English skipper and commentator Michael Vaughan is known for his outspoken nature and that helped him when it came to dealing with an Indian troll. Vaughan had reckoned in a tweet that the Indore pitch where the first Test between India and Bangladesh is taking place is an absolute belter. But as the game transpired, Bangladesh was bundled out for 250 runs on Day 1 which meant the pitch was not the best for batting as Vaughan had reckoned. “This Test Match pitch in India is a belter,” read his post.

After Bangladesh was bundled out, thanks to some splendid bowling by the Indians, the fan responded to Vaughan and his post read, ““Bangladesh is now 140/7. This guy has no idea about Indian pitches. His only claim to fame is ashes 2005 and nothing else.”

Vaughan was quick to spot it and his response was, “This is one is very good Raj lad. Not a bad claim to fame though I guess .. !! I did win the golden boot for Baslow Fc in 1996 in Peak District football league as well.”

With ample time at their disposal, India ended the day at 86 for 1 in 26 overs, losing Rohit Sharma’s (6) wicket to Abu Jayed.

The notable aspect during the Indian innings was Cheteshwar Pujara (46 batting) outscoring the more flamboyant Mayank Agarwal (37 batting) during their unbroken 72-run stand, leaving ominous signs for the four-man Bangladesh attack.