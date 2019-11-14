Bangladesh slipped to a worrisome 140 for 7 with R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami picking up two wickets each in the second session of the first Test against India in Indore. Ashwin became the third-fastest bowler to 250 wickets at home after Muttiah Muralitharan (40) and Anil Kumble (41), broke a flourishing partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque before cleaning up Mahmudullah, putting Bangladesh under the pump.

Shami then capped off another terrific session for India getting two wickets off the final two balls of the session to leave the visitors reeling.

Bangladesh seemed to be working their way out of trouble post lunch. Runs didn’t come fluently but a partnership finally seemed to be blossoming – 68 off 115 balls despite Ajinkya Rahane’s continued horror performance on the field. Despite letting go a chance in the first session off Ashwin, Rahane let go two more – of Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah – off the same bowler, in the same position.

But the drops did not hurt India much. Ashwin, who provided India the breakthrough post lunch with a drifted that castled Mominul as he shouldered arms to a straight ball, he cleaned up Mahmudullah with the batsman going too far across the stumps and missing a sweep. Liton Das stroked four delightful boundaries to race to 21 off 31 but bowling the final over of the session, Shami produced a couple of peaches.

A set Mushfiqur, four short of a half-century was set up brilliantly by Shami. After bowling four away swingers, Shami got one to come back in to the batsman with pace. The ball swirled between his bat and pat to clip his off-stump. Next ball, Shami kept it full and straight which rapped Mehidy Hasan on the pads and dealt him a first-ball duck.