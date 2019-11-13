The real ‘Test’ (pun intended) for Bangladesh begins here! After being edged out in the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-1, the Tigers face an even stiffer task as they face the No. 1 ranked Test side in the world in the first of the two-match Test series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

India have been in exquisite form at home winning their last 11 consecutive Test series. With Virat Kohli, who was rested from the T20I series, back at the helm, India will be eyeing the 120 points that will help them consolidate their position in the World Test Championships. India have won each of their five Tests in the Championship and now have an opportunity to maintain their glorious run against a team placed eight places below them in a competition that is expected to be a one-sided affair.

In their last Test series, India thrashed South Africa at home to complete a series sweep while Bangladesh lost the one-off Test against Afghanistan in their last outing.

For the visitors, in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque has been given the responsibility to lead the visitors. Shakib was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches.

However, despite being the underdogs, Bangladesh will be eager to prove a point in what will be one of their toughest away tours. It will be an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their mettle against one of the best Test teams in the world in conditions that are almost similar to the ones back in Bangladesh.

What: India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

When: November 14 (Thursday)

Where: Holkat Stadium, Indore

Weather: Sunny skies with a maximum high of 29 degree Celsius

Time: 9.30 AM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network (in India)

LIVE streaming: Hotstar

Teams

India

Given a slight tinge of green on the pitch, Kohli has said India are likely to play three fast bowlers which means that the home side will, in all certainty, retain the five-bowler combination they played in their last two Tests against South Africa.

India’s Probable XI: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Virat Kohli (captain), 5. Ajinkya Rahane, 6. Ravindra Jadeja, 7. Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 8. R Ashwin, 9. Ishant Sharma, 10. Umesh Yadav, 11. Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have a choice to make between the uncapped Saif Hassan and the experienced Imrul Kayes. Another call will be who partners Abu Jayed – Mustafizur Rahman or Ebadot Hossain. Meanwhile, middle-order batsman Mosaddek Hossain is unavailable since he has left for Dhaka to attend to a family emergency.

Bangladesh’s Probable XI: 1. Shadman Islam, 2. Saif Hassan/Imrul Kayes, 3. Mominul Haque (captain), 4. Mushfiqur Rahim, 5. Mahmudullah, 6. Mohammad Mithun, 7. Liton Das (wicketkeeper), 8. Mehidy Hasan, 9. Taijul Islam, 10. Abu Jayed, 11. Ebadat Hossain/Mustafizur Rahman

Head-to-head record

Total matches played: 9

India wins: 7

Bangladesh wins: 0

Drawn: 2

Stats

Ajinkya Rahane needs 25 runs to reach the 4000 mark in Test cricket.

Wriddhiman Saha has 97 dismissals (86 catches, 11 stumpings) in Test cricket. MS Dhoni (294), Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130) and Nayan Mongia (107) are the only four India keepers with 100 or more dismissals.

Quotes:

“They are used to playing in similar conditions so we definitely think that they will know their game plan and what they need to do. We’ll have to play well to get a result, like we have in the past. We’ll not take anyone lightly from Bangladesh. When they play well they can be a very skillful team and they have the ability to play some really good cricket. We’ll have respect for them but more than that we’ll have belief in our own team.” – India captain Virat Kohli