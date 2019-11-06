India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that the hosts may introduce wholesome changes to the pace department for the second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh at Rajkot. He also defended the batting line-up, in which senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been struggling for some time.

India scored just 148 on a Kotla pitch that was not batsmen-friendly. It was pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who was hit for four boundaries by Mushfiqur Rahim in the 19th over that changed the complexion of the game.

“Our batting looks good. So, I don’t think there’s any change we need to make in our batting. But we’ll analyze the pitch and based on that we’ll see what we can do as a team,” Rohit told mediapersons at the pre-match interaction.

It is learnt that among the changes brought in will be Shardul Thakur coming in place of Khaleel.

“The (pace-bowling) combination that we played in the last game, it was based on the pitch that was on offer in Delhi. We will see the pitch again today and we will think what we need to do in our bowling line-up,” the skipper said.

“The pitch looks good. Rajkot has always been a good track to bat on and it does offer some assistance to the bowlers also. It will be a good pitch. I’m pretty sure it will be better than what you saw in Delhi,” he opined.

Rohit, leading the side in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, rested for the series, expects a change in approach from his mates.

“I cannot tell you strategy but what I can definitely tell you is that there will be changes in our approach. In the last match (in New Delhi), we played according to the pitch. We were playing as per the ways the pitch was reacting.

“But if the pitch here (at Rajkot) is good, our approach will be different as well in both bowling and batting (departments).”

“We have seen the pitch in Delhi was challenging, the ball was gripping and turning. On such kind of wickets, you never know what is a good score. As far as Rajkot pitch is concerned, there is hope that it will play better than Delhi’s, and thus our approach will be different,” he said.

Asked about any pressure to win, Rohit replied, “Pressure is just on the team to perform, as simple as that. Not a particular department. You’ve lost as a team, you’ve not lost as a bowling unit. So, the focus will be on the team.”

“The batsmen need to get the job done, the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets. That will be the idea. We are not focusing on any individual departments. Because we lost as a team, not as individuals,” Rohit said.