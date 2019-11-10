Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has won the toss and opted to field in the series-deciding third and final Twenty20 International against India at Nagpur.

India made one change to their winning combination from their last match in Rajkot with Manish Pandey coming in for Krunal Pandya. Bangladesh meanwhile were forced to make a change with the Mosaddek Hossain making way for Mohammad Mithun.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Captains have their say at the toss:

Rohit Sharma: “We would have bowled first as well. But, tt’s a great challenge for us to bat first, post a challenging total and see what the bowlers have got to defend. Teams batting first have managed to defend scores because of the slowness of the pitch here. Those records are not for taking. You have to be good on that particular day. It’s another day in the office, long way to go. I’m enjoying my cricket. Every moment, I have cherished it. We have got one change. Manish comes in for Krunal.”

Mahmudullah: “We’ll bowl first. The wicket looks good. India is a good chasing team, we’ll try to restrict them as low as we can so that we can chase it down. It (to bat first) was in our mind, but we have considered dew factor as well. In the middle-overs, the run-rate has to be there and we have to keep wickets for the last few overs. Mosaddek is out due to an injury. Mithun comes in.”