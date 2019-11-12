Ahead of India’s maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

The pink-ball Test, which also happens to be Bangladesh’s first Day-Night Test, will commence on November 22.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), both – Rahane and Pujara – discussed the challenges that await the Indian team.

Pujara, who had earlier played with the pink ball during the Duleep Trophy, said that the day-night Test would be exciting.

“Day-night would be really interesting. Earlier, I played in the Duleep Trophy with the pink ball and it was interesting to play with that ball. Now we will play the international day-night Test. Yes, it will be exciting,” said Pujara said.

“During the day, there would be no concerns regarding the visibility of the pink ball. In my opinion, the twilight period would be really challenging as to how one sights the ball. When I talked to other players, they told me picking the ball out of wrist spinners was a challenge,” added Pujara.

Rahane, who is Virat Kohli’s deputy in the longest format of the game, highlighted that adapting to the new conditions won’t be a problem for the Indian team before adding that the day-night

“I am very excited as it is a new challenge. When we play the match, we will get the idea then. When we have practice sessions before the match, then only we can assess how pink ball behaves. From the fan point of view, it would be really exciting,” said Rahane.

“As a batsman, playing late would be the key. Pink ball swings late and it would be essential in playing the ball late. I do not think there would be any problems in adapting,” added Rahane.