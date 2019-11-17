After dishing out a sound thrashing to Bangladesh in the first Test at Indore, all eyes will be on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when India and their opponents lock horns for the second Test – the historic pink-ball Test – which gets underway on November 22.

Pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee is confident that the 22-yard strip at Eden Gardens will offer a good game of cricket to the spectators. There were quite a few challenges he had to face specially after Cyclone Bulbull wrecked havoc in the state with unseasonal rainfall.

“The rains did play spoilsport to a certain extent last weekend but thankfully we still had time and things (weather) are back to normal now. The pitch is in good condition. It is ready and like it has been over the last couple of years, Eden will offer a good game of criket and I will try my best,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) curator Mukherjee told IANS on Sunday.

Mukherjee earlier wanted to organise a trial match to see how it goes but could not do so due to inclement weather.

“I wanted to play a local match on the pitch which will be used. But the cyclone and so much rain spoiled it. But nevertheless, I hope the pitch will have something for everyone. It will have a tinge of green and bounce will be true,” he added.

The SG pink balls arrived at Eden a couple of days back and Mukherjee was expected to test them on the pitch. “I am yet to try them out. I will in the coming few days. But it won’t make much of a difference. The pitch will behave like it always has for a Test match here,” he said.

Quizzed on how the pink ball is expected to behave as compared to the red one because of the extra lacquer, Mukherjee explained: “That will be the only noticeable difference, I feel. The bounce will be similar to the red ball and the Eden wicket has always been sporting.”

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had stated that tickets for the first three days for the Test have been sold out. “We are happy that it’s a sellout for the first three days,” Ganguly said.

“All the sellable tickets were already sold out online. We are now left with limited number of quota tickets. We will only be able to evaluate on November 19 whether they have been taken,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Avishek Dalmiya added.