Mayank Agarwal continued his fine run of form as India continued to dominate Bangladesh in the first Test of the series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday.

While skipper Virat Kohli got out for a two-ball duck, the other Indian batsmen made merry, with Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (86) scoring fifties and Agarwal bringing up his second double hundred in the longest format of the game.

Agarwal’s double hundred also meant that this was the first instance of individual double hundreds for any team in four successive Tests.

While Mayank had scored 215 – his first double hundred in Test cricket – against South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series, Kohli followed it up with an unbeaten 254 in the second Test in Pune.

Rohit Sharma, who had scored twin hundreds in his first Test as an opener in the first Test of the series against South Africa, then scored 212 in the final Test against South Africa.

Agarwal, who perished after scoring a mammoth 243 off 330 balls, scored India’s fourth individual double tons in as many Test.

Agarwal was also involved in two hundred-plus partnerships – 190-run stand with Rahane and a 123-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and added 91 runs for the second wicket while batting with Pujara.

Agarwal, who was dropped when he was on 32 by Imrul Kayes on the first day of the first Test on Thursday, made Bangladesh pay and added 211 runs more before he eventually got out off Mehidy Hasan’s bowling.

The right-handed batsman, who hit eight sixes and 28 fours to push India’s lead close to 300, was caught in the deep by Abu Jayed.