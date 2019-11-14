R Ashwin, who scalped two wickets as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 on the opening day of the first Test in Indore on Thursday, lauded the Indian pacers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

The pace-bowling trio shared seven wickets among themselves with Shami scalping three and the other two picking two wickets each.

Ashwin, during the press conference after the end of day’s play, said that the pacers are bowling well as a pack.

“I think Shami, Ishant and Umesh have been bowling well as a pack and if you add (Jasprit) Bumrah to it over the last few months or a year in Test cricket, I think it’s one of the most lethal pace attacks going around in the world if not the best,” Ashwin said.

“And I am saying that as a disclaimer, I don’t want people judging me on that comment. But it’s right up there and one of the best bowling attacks I have seen in recent times,” he continued.

“Sometimes you feel that every spell they bowl, something is happening or they make it happen,” the off-spinner added.

The Indian offspinner also said that Bangladesh’s decision of electing to bat was a “brave” call and the homteam was expecting Bangladesh to bowl first.

“Personally, I thought it was a very brave decision, we expected them to bowl first but they batted. However, the way they batted was commendable, few of their batsmen played well. It is never easy to bat on a surface which has life and which is damp and I thought Mominul and some of them batted well,” concluded Ashwin, who reached the mark of scalping 250 Test wickets at home.