The Indian men cricket squads for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh will be named on Thursday (October 22), the BCCI said in a release on Tuesday. The selection committee will meet in Mumbai to pick teams for a three-match T20I series followed by two Tests scheduled to be held between November 3rd and November 26th.

The announcement comes hours after India crushed South Africa in the third and final Test of a three-match series in Ranchi for a 3-0 clean sweep. The top-ranked India won by an innings and 202 runs, their biggest ever win over South Africa in the format. With that win, the hosts consolidated their top position in the ICC World Test Championship, adding another 40 points to their tally which now currently stands at 240.

However, Bangladesh cricketers went on strike on Monday putting their India tour in doubt. They players want the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to address their 11-point demands which include a 50 percent pay hike for first-class cricketers, expansion of national contracts, rise in match fees for domestic matches and improved benefits for the groundskeepers among others.

Despite the doubt, BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly is hopeful the tour will go on as scheduled as he expects BCB to sort out their issues.

India vs Bangladesh Tour Schedule

T20I series

November 3: 1st T20I, Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

November 7: 2nd T20I, Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot

November 10: 3rd T20I, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Vidarbha

Test Series

November 14-18: 1st Test, Holkar Stadium, Indore

November 22-26: 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata