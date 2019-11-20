Bangladesh suffered a major blow on Wednesday when Saif Hassan, the reserve opening batsman in the Bangladesh squad, was ruled out of the second Test against India in Kolkata. The 21-year-old was in line to make his debut in the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens.

Hassan split his finger webbing when he was 12th man fielding duty during the first Test at Indore. The injury hasn’t healed enough two days out from the match.

“Medical Team is of the opinion that he will benefit from being rested to full recovery. Taking the state of injury into consideration, Saif has been ruled out of the second Test,” Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a release.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are in serious need to rejig their batting order at the top. The incumbent opening batsmen, Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes, managed all of 24 runs across two innings in Indore. But Hassan’s injury means that the visitors will have to persist with the same opening combination in Kolkata too.

India lead the two-Test series 1-0 after the hosts thrashed their neighbours by an innings and 130 runs. Preparations in Kolkata ahead of the pink-ball Test are in full swing. Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori said the atmosphere at the Eden Gardens will be nothing short like that of an ODI or a T20I match.

“It is a big part of Test cricket. The fact that there will be so much people here, you have to acknowledge how important that is. And I think the way people manage their time is trickier, so if you can extend the Test match until night time, you can bring more and more people into it,” the former New Zealand spinner Vettori said.