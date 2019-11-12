Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister are likely to be present at India’s maiden day-night Test starting November 22.

The second and final match of the two-Test series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Sheikh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee are expected to ring the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings.

As per a report in PTI, a four-member team led by Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan, during their recce at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, checked the seating arrangements for the Bangladesh Prime Minister and her delegation of around 80 people who will witness the action.

It is reported that she, during her one-day visit, will watch the match for a while and later will come back at the closing time of 8 pm when the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will present a felicitation.

While Toufique Hasan did not confirm whether Hasina and Mamata will sit together and watch the game, a CAB official said that the two will be sitting together in one of the President’s box at BC Roy Club House.

“Prime Minister will arrive in the morning on the same day and will come to the Eden to ring the Bell just before the start at 1pm. She will leave to take rest after watching the match for some time and will return again at 8pm for the main felicitation programme,” said Hasan.

“She will be seated in one of the central President Boxes near the Bell. We are happy with the arrangements and looking forward to be part of the historic occasion. Eden is known as the Mecca of Cricket and for the first time both the countries will play a Day/Night match. Bangladesh people are really excited,” added Hasan.

In addition to Hasina and Mamata, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, BCB president Nazmul Hasan, Naimur Rahman and the other CAB office bearers will watch the match.

“Following the first day’s play, the players who played the first Test between India and Bangladesh will be felicitated followed by speeches by the hon’ble dignitaries,” CAB Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.