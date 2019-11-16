India captain Virat Kohli couldn’t make an impact with the bat registering a rare duck – his tenth overall in Test cricket – but his leadership entered the record books after India decimate Bangladesh to win the first Test by an innings and 130 runs inside three days at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

Kohli, who was sent back for a two-ball duck after being trapped by pacer Abu Jayed in the 32nd over of India’s first innings, beat Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s record of most innings victories as a result. Kohli now has 10 innings victories, while Dhoni had registered 9 as India captain. Mohammed Azharuddin has 8 innings wins followed by Sourav Ganguly with 7.

The recent win in Indore, which also took India’s tally in the ICC World Test Championship points table to 300, saw Kohli equal former Australia skipper Allan Border’s tally of 32 Test wins and is now joint-fourth on the list of captains with most victories in the longest format.

Former South Africa captain Grame Smith leads the list with 53 wins from 109 matches. Ricky Ponting is second with 48 wins in 77 matches while Steve Waugh is third with 41 wins in 57 matches.

This was also the third instance when India registered three successive innings wins on home soil.

Season: 1992/93

Innings & 22 runs vs England in Chennai

Innings & 15 runs vs England in Mumbai

Innings & 13 runs vs Zimbabwe in Delhi

Season: 1993/94

Innings & 119 runs vs Sri Lanka in Lucknow

Innings & 95 runs v Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

Innings & 17 runs v Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad

Season: 2019/20

Innings & 137 runs vs South Africa in Pune

Innings & 202 runs vs South Africa in Ranchi

Innings & 130 runs vs Bangladesh in Indore

India have also pocketed their the sixth consecutive win – the joint most for them in succession in Test cricket. They had previously won six under Dhoni in 2013 (four vs Australia and two vs West Indies).

Declaring on their overnight score of 493/6 on Day 3, Indian bowlers decimate the Bangladesh batting line-up bundling them out for 213 in their second innings. Mohammed Shami finished with 4 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin picked three. Umesh Yadav got two and Ishant Sharma bagged a wicket.