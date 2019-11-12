Ahead of the Test series opener against India, Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mohammad Mithun lauded the Virat Kohli-led Indian side, terming them “one of the best sides in the world”.

“We respect them, they are one of the best sides in the world. At home, they are very strong,” Mithun said on Tuesday.

“In the past, India depended on spin bowling attack, however now they have strong pace attack too,” he added.

While the series will kick off in Indore on November 14, the second and final Test of the series will be a day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting November 22.

Mithun said he does not have much idea about the pink ball as the team is not practiced with it and also discussed how the team is coping with the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, who was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his failure to report a corrupt approach.

“We haven’t practiced with the pink ball, so I don’t have much of an idea,” said Mithun.

“Tamim (Iqbal) and Shakib are our best players and we all are missing them, but we can’t look back as we have to play well as a unit to win here,” he added.

Mithun said that Bangladesh are not looking to find any weakness in the Indian side but working to strengthen their own game.

“In a Test, every session is important. A five-day Test allows each team to have a chance in the match. Everyone needs to contribute. We are not looking for any weakness in their side, we are just trying to strengthen our game,” Mithun said.

“We are trying to improve our game. We have to do a lot of hard work to win here. All five bowlers in their side are world-class,” he concluded.