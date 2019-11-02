Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal is now only four wickets away from reaching 50 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals. The India spinner will join Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, who are the only other Indians to have achieved the feat.

Chahal, who last played a T20I against Australia at Bengaluru in February this year, now has a chance to redeem himself in the Bangladesh series specially after missing out on a number of games in the recent months after the ICC World Cup 2019.

With India opting to go with Ravindra Jadeja due to the latter’s extraordinary ability in the field and his usefulness as a lower order batsman, Chahal can stake a claim back in India‘s playing XI if he gets to play in the series-opening first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bumrah, who is out due to injury, has 51 wickets to his name, while Ashwin remains India’s highest wicket taker in the format with 52 scalps despite not playing the shortest format in international cricket since July 2017.

India hold a dominating record against Bangladesh in the shortest format and they will be eager to extend that in the upcoming clash. The two teams have faced each other on eight occasions and India have won all the matches.

However, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma does not intend on resting the laurels.

“We have looked at certain number of stats on how we chase and set target. Our numbers are great when we chase down the total. We want to focus on setting targets and defending them. The last T20I we played at Bengaluru against South Africa, we batted first on a sticky wicket as we wanted to challenge ourselves before T20 World Cup next year,” Rohit told reporters.

“At the same time, we want to win games as well. We have not done well in the T20 format recently, probably we are ranked at number five in the ICC T20I rankings. We want to be at the top in all three formats of the game,” he added.