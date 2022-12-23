live

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Pant-Iyer Counter-Punch Gives Visitors Valuable LEAD

HIGHLIGHTS | BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live score and updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS India 227 (73.5) 1st Innings 314 (86.3) 7/0 (6.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 1.17) BAN trail by 80 runs Zakir Hasan 2 * (11) 0x4, 0x6 Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 (25) 1x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (3-1-3-0) * Jaydev Unadkat (1-1-0-0)

Live, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2

HIGHLIGHTS, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Updates

After the bowlers did their job on the opening day, it is up to the batters when KL Rahul and Shubman Gill start Day 2 of the second Test in Mirpur on Friday. At Day 1 stumps, India is 19/0 with skipper Rahul batting on 3 off 30 balls in the company of Gill (14 batting, 20 balls). Rahul scored 22 and 23 in the first Test and he would like to have three figures here. Gill, who is coming after a maiden Test ton in the previous match, will like to continue in the same vein. Earlier, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets each to help India bundle Bangladesh for 227. For the hosts, Mominul Haque scored 84. India is still 208 runs behind.

Load More