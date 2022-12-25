Top Recommended Stories
AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4: Iyer, Ashwin Star as Visitors Whitewash Hosts
Dhaka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped it up when it mattered the most for India on Day 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Sunday to take the side over the line by three wickets in a tense finish. Spare a thought for the Bangladeshi players, who kept fighting till the very end at Mirpur.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 231 in 70.2 overs lost to India 314 in 86.3 overs and 145/7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) by three wickets
