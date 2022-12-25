AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4: Iyer, Ashwin Star as Visitors Whitewash Hosts

live

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS India 227 (73.5) 1st Innings 314 (86.3) 231 (70.2) 2nd Innings 145/7 (47.0) IND win by 3 wickets Last Wicket: Axar Patel b Mehidy Hasan 34 (69) - 74/7 in 29.3 Over Shreyas Iyer 29 * (46) 4x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin 42 (62) 4x4, 1x6 Mehidy Hasan (19-4-63-5) * Shakib Al Hasan (14-0-50-2)

Dhaka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped it up when it mattered the most for India on Day 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Sunday to take the side over the line by three wickets in a tense finish. Spare a thought for the Bangladeshi players, who kept fighting till the very end at Mirpur.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 231 in 70.2 overs lost to India 314 in 86.3 overs and 145/7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) by three wickets

