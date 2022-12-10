Top Recommended Stories
AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: India Beat Bangladesh By MASSIVE 227 Runs
LIVE | IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Cricket Match: India Beat Bangladesh By MASSIVE 227 Run.
AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Bangladesh BUZZ
India salvaged a big win in the final match of the ODI series as the Men in Blue romped to a massive 227-run victory over, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s double hundred and Virat Kohli’s 72nd ton.
Third ODI match, India vs Bangladesh
