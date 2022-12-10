live

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: India Beat Bangladesh By MASSIVE 227 Runs

Updated: December 10, 2022 7:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India salvaged a big win in the final match of the ODI series as the Men in Blue romped to a massive 227-run victory over, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s double hundred and Virat Kohli’s 72nd ton.

Live Updates

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: India- 409/8, Bangladesh- 182/All Out

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: From Ishan Kishan’s record-breaking double century to Virat Kohli’s 72nd ton, it was a game to remember for the Indian side who managed to put on a mammoth 409/8 in the third and final ODI at Chattogram on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth 410 to win, the hosts were always behind the eighth ball. Axar Patel came up with the goods with the ball to peg back the hosts early. Bangladesh could never recover from the setback and eventually lost the match by 227 runs.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: Another one bites the dust and it is Yasir Ali. Umran Malik picks up his first wicket in his fourth over of the match. Mahmadullah comes in to bat.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: After Kishan’s double and Kohli’s 72nd ton, Axar Patel is weaving the magic with the ball. He has already picked up two wickets. Shakib is in the middle and he holds the key for the hosts.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    Ishan Kishan: “The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear – if the ball is there, I’ll go for it. I’m blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out – 15 overs were left. Could’ve scored 300 also. Batting with Virat bhai, he has such good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it’s your first. Had a chat with Surya bhai – he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn’t take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity.”

  • 2:52 PM IST

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: Kohli now has a century in sight. He has a lot of time to get there. He would desperately want it. The century would give him a lot of confidence.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: With the double, he became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Kohli and Kishan are putting on an exhibition. The crowd at Chattogram is witness to something special.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: While Kishan is eyeing a record double, Kohli also has a century in sight to end his drought of tons.

Published Date: December 10, 2022 7:03 PM IST

Updated Date: December 10, 2022 7:04 PM IST