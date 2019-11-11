When Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun had combined to put Bangladesh on track in chase of 175 in Nagpur, the Indian team starting feeling the heat. Naim was wading through the Indian bowlers and was sprinting towards what would have been a maiden T20I century.

Bangladesh were 106/2 after 12 overs. It was then that captain Rohit Sharma summoned Deepak Chahar, who had taken two wickets in the only over he had bowled so far.

He added one more scalp to his tally and allowed just four runs to settle some nerves in the Indian camp.

Rohit brought back rookie allrounder Shivam Dube into the attack even though he had been clobbered for 23 runs off his first 12 deliveries. He struck with his first delivery of the new spell with the scalp of dangerman Mushfiqur Rahim for a first-ball duck. In his following over, he landed the body blow when a well-set Naim was cleaned up for 81 and put India on top with another wicket in the same over to finish with 3/30 from four overs.

Rohit’s masterstroke under pressure turned things around in favour of the hosts as they went on to seal the match and the three-T20I series 2-1. Not only through his tactics that Rohit made the difference, his pep-talk revived the sagging confidence of his teammates when Bangladesh batsmen were on song.

“We were feeling the pressure,” Iyer said after the match. “We know they are a really good team. We were a little lethargic at the start. Rohit called us in and gave us a pep talk. It really motivated us and made us determined to win the game.”

Iyer picked out two moments that changed the scenario. “The first was DC (Chahar) coming and getting us two wickets in his first over. Then Shivam Dube getting back to back wickets (16th over),” he said.

Before the bowlers engineered a comeback, the pair of Iyer and KL Rahul struck half-centuries each to push India to a challenging 174/5 in 20 overs. Iyer top-scored with 62 off 33, an innings that was littered with three fours and five sixes. “Today’s innings showed I can bat under pressure as well. The over in which I hit three sixes, that changed the momentum completely. Otherwise we could ave got 150-155 which is really hard to defend on this wicket,” he said.