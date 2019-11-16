Pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers during the first Test as he picked up seven wickets to help India crush Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs on Saturday at Indore to take a 1-0 unassailable lead. Shami’s splendid show earned him praise from all corners. He picked up 4/31, helping India dismiss Bangladesh for 213 in their second innings. Former South African speedster Dale Steyn feels Shami is the best fast bowler in the world currently.

In a Q & A session recently, a fan asked Steyn about his favourite fast bowler from the current crop in international cricket.

Shami on current form — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 16, 2019

Steyn is not the only one, heaping praises for the fast bowler, India’s former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar earlier said, “When he is running in. When the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight. It is almost like a leopard going for a kill.”

Earlier on Tuesday signed up to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. Steyn will play six matches in what will be his debut season in the Australian Twenty20 league.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, play Big Bash,” Steyn was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Unfortunately representing the Proteas for the bulk of my career over Christmas time we’ve always got Test matches on — the Boxing Day and New Year’s Test matches. So I haven’t been available. But since retiring from Test cricket, it’s opened up a little window for me while the Proteas play red-ball cricket.”