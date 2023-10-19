By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Match
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips For India vs Bangladesh Cricket Team, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates.
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: India and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other for match number 17 for the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Team India is currently on a winning streak as they beat Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan in the marquee event so far. On the other hand, Bangladesh just won a single match which was played against Afghanistan. India and Bangladesh will be facing each other at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This will be going to be the first ODI World Cup 2023 match at this venue.
Trending Now
Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs BAN Dream11 Team:
Captain: Rohit Sharma
You may like to read
Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Litton Das
All-rounders: Shakib, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Ravindra Jadeja, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed
IND vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs
IND: Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin/Shardul, Kuldeep Yadav, Siraj, Bumrah
BAN: Litton Das, Tanzid Hassan, Shanto, Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.