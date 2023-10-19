Home

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Match

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips For India vs Bangladesh Cricket Team, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: India and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other for match number 17 for the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Team India is currently on a winning streak as they beat Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan in the marquee event so far. On the other hand, Bangladesh just won a single match which was played against Afghanistan. India and Bangladesh will be facing each other at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This will be going to be the first ODI World Cup 2023 match at this venue.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs BAN Dream11 Team:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Litton Das

All-rounders: Shakib, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Ravindra Jadeja, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

IND vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

IND: Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin/Shardul, Kuldeep Yadav, Siraj, Bumrah

BAN: Litton Das, Tanzid Hassan, Shanto, Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur

