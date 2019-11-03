With the national capital reeling under a thick layer of smog, calls to abandon the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh on Sunday is growing among fans. The latest input is that there is no certainty about the match taking place as per the schedule and a final call would be taken by the match referees at 6:30 pm.
In the national capital region, the air quality deteriorated further as pollution levels rose to ‘severe-plus emergency’ category. At 12 pm, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was at 625, according to the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Bangladesh are not complaining but pollution, the resultant health concerns and the ban imposed on Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has definitely hogged more limelight in the build-up to the three-match series.