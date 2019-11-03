With the national capital reeling under a thick layer of smog, calls to abandon the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh on Sunday is growing among fans. The latest input is that there is no certainty about the match taking place as per the schedule and a final call would be taken by the match referees at 6:30 pm.

In the national capital region, the air quality deteriorated further as pollution levels rose to ‘severe-plus emergency’ category. At 12 pm, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was at 625, according to the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Here is how fans slammed BCCI for the poor scheduling of the tie:

How will they play when they wont be able to see the ball or where it went ?? 😂😂 #DelhiAirEmergency #IndvsBan — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 3, 2019

BCCI planned to shame india on live television 😂😂😂😂😂 — அன்பு💕💝 (@anbu2089) November 3, 2019

The match should be cancelled at earliest. This will bring nothing but embarrassment for India. It is impossible to come out in this scenario, let alone playing out. Leave you money mindness behind @BCCI @AmitShah @KirenRijiju @SGanguly99 and think for betterment. — Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) November 3, 2019

Ganguly failed in his first test as a BCCI President. Had he been sensible, he should have shifted the match venue to any other place in West/South.https://t.co/oZByEXvXma — Virendra (@viren56002) November 3, 2019

Bangladesh are not complaining but pollution, the resultant health concerns and the ban imposed on Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has definitely hogged more limelight in the build-up to the three-match series.