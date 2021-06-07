India vs Bangladesh International Friendly Live Streaming

The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team would take Bangladesh lightly at their own peril when the teams face off in the combined qualifiers for the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023, here on Monday. Also Read - Highlights IND vs BAN Updates AFC Asian/FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Captain Fantastic Slays Bangla Tigers, India Wins 2-0

The excitement of football in the country continues as India will lock horns against Bangladesh on Monday. You can watch India vs Qatar 2021, Live AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifiers Streaming, India vs Qatar Live Streaming, AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Qatar Live Match Streaming Online, India vs Qatar Live AFC Asian/Match Streaming Online, Streaming on Hotstar. Find Hotstar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifiers Live, Hotstar Live Match details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Real Madrid Goal Against Juventus in 2018 as His Most Memorable Ever | WATCH

Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh Football Match

When is India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Thursday, June 7th. Also Read - Lionel Messi Awestruck by 8-Year-Old Argentine Girl's Football Skills, Heartwarming Gesture Towards Her Goes Viral | WATCH

What are the timings of India vs Bangladesh International Friendly match?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match being played?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium(Al-Sadd Stadium), Doha.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

Where can you live stream the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World match?

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will live stream on Hotstar. You can catch the live scores, live updates and live commentary on India.com.

India vs Bangladesh: Predicted Playing XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman Zico, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Masuk Mia Jony, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal