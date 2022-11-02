AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup

A piece of sheer on-field brilliance by a rejuvenated KL Rahul and divine intervention by the weather gods took India one step closer to the T20 World Cup semifinals with an edge-of-the-seat five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed contest here on Wednesday.Also Read - Virat Kohli Says He Was Grinning From Ear to Ear When Australia Won the Rights For T20 World Cup

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls). Also Read - Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on KL Rahul, Says If He Bats the Way he Can, he Puts the Team in Different Position

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table After IND vs BAN, Match 35: New Zealand Top Group 1, India Reclaim Top Spot in Group 2

