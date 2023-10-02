Home

India Vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs BAN Hockey Match

India have already qualified for the men's hockey event semifinals at Asian Games 2023. Get here IND vs BAN live streaming details.

The Indian men;s hockey team have been unbeaten so far in Asian Games 2023. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: After cementing their spot in the semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the Indians will square off against Bangladesh on Monday with an aim to advance into the next round unbeaten. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India have so far won all their four games, netting a whooping 46 goals so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have won just two out of their four games and sit fourth in Group A. In the semifinals, the Indians are likely to face either China or Malaysia or South Korea. In Group A, the winner between Japan and Pakistan will advance.

India started their campaign with a 16-0 win over Uzbekistan and followed it up with a 16-2 victory over Singapore. The Men in Blue then defeated defending champions Japan 4-0 before hammering Pakistan 10-2 to seal their spot in the last four.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh (8) has scored more goals for the team followed by Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh who have netted six each.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh hockey match in Asian Games 2023?

The India vs Bangladesh hockey match at Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium 1:15 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh hockey match at Asian Games 2023 live?

The India vs Bangladesh hockey match at Asian Games 2023 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network Channels.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Bangladesh hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of India vs Bangladesh hockey match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony LIV app.

